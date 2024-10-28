Viral Video of the Day for October 28, 2024: Dog has silliest reaction to seeing his reflection in store mirror
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog named Walter was left bewildered after seeing his reflection in a store mirror.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Walter glances up, seemingly mistaking his reflection in the mirror for another dog!
One viewer stated, "It doesn't help that the other dog looks just as concerned as he is."
"He thought about that the entire walk home," another wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for October 26, 2024: Girl chucks ice cream at coworker: "I'm so sorry about that"
Viral Video of the Day for October 25, 2024: Mom's TikTok goes viral after infant's unexpected fart: "Vienna!"
Viral Video of the Day for October 24, 2024: Girl crashes into toddler doing TikTok trend at airport with BFF!
Viral Video of the Day for October 23, 2024: Wife asks husband for "interpretive dance" to help ease labor pains
Viral Video of the Day for October 22, 2024: Navy man steals a massive bite of his friend's cheesecake!
Viral Video of the Day for October 21, 2024: Saddle-wearing pup blends in perfectly with toy ponies!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@walter_goldenboy