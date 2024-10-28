Viral Video of the Day for October 28, 2024: Dog has silliest reaction to seeing his reflection in store mirror

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog named Walter was left bewildered after seeing his reflection in a store mirror.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Walter glances up, seemingly mistaking his reflection in the mirror for another dog!

One viewer stated, "It doesn't help that the other dog looks just as concerned as he is."

"He thought about that the entire walk home," another wrote.

Check it out:

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@walter_goldenboy

