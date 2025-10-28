Viral Video of the Day for October 28, 2025: Toddler has hilarious reaction to dad's scary Halloween mask in Target!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy's trip through Target's Halloween aisle turned hilarious when he dad decided to pull a spooky surprise.

In the clip, the boy is gently pushed through a curtain of Halloween streamers by his mom, Hannah Gerkin, crying a little as he enters the spooky display.

But when he spots his dad in a terrifying wolf mask, he doesn't scream, but instead makes the most dramatic puking face imaginable!

"He isnt afraid, hes disgusted," one viewer joked.

Another commented, "he was so overstimulated."

Check it out:

This little boy spot his dad in a scary mask at Target - and his reaction absolutely stole the show!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hannahgerkin

