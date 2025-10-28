Viral Video of the Day for October 28, 2025: Toddler has hilarious reaction to dad's scary Halloween mask in Target!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy's trip through Target's Halloween aisle turned hilarious when he dad decided to pull a spooky surprise.
In the clip, the boy is gently pushed through a curtain of Halloween streamers by his mom, Hannah Gerkin, crying a little as he enters the spooky display.
But when he spots his dad in a terrifying wolf mask, he doesn't scream, but instead makes the most dramatic puking face imaginable!
"He isnt afraid, hes disgusted," one viewer joked.
Another commented, "he was so overstimulated."
