Viral Video of the Day for October 29, 2023: TikToker's genius hack for people who go camping with dogs

Today's Viral Video of the Day features the perfect hack for dog owners who find themselves constantly untangling their pesky leashes!

A clip by @maggiepuppie is earning paws of approval from those who love both camping and dogs.

A rope, a leash, and harness are the simple ingredients that will revolutionize your camping trip with your canine companion!



"Camping hack! Maggie gives it a 10/10," the video's caption reads, and it's clear from the happy pooch's behavior that she agrees!

With over 6.2 million views and over 300,000 likes and counting, viewers are amazed at the convenience the hack gives them.

"we do this, it makes camping so much more enjoyable!" one viewer commented.

Check it out: