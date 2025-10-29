Viral Video of the Day for October 29, 2025: First-time Korean BBQ turns into fiery chaos!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, three friends named Les, Desi, and Victor decided to try Korean BBQ for the very first time, and things heated up fast – literally!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the trio can be seen laughing and chatting as they cook their meat on the tabletop grill – until suddenly, it bursts into a massive flame!
"Not yall becoming the korean bbq," one viewer joked.
Luckily, no one was hurt, and the restaurant handled the fiery fiasco like pros, even offering the group a free dessert for the scare.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lesliftt