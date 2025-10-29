Viral Video of the Day for October 29, 2025: First-time Korean BBQ turns into fiery chaos!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, three friends named Les, Desi, and Victor decided to try Korean BBQ for the very first time, and things heated up fast – literally!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the trio can be seen laughing and chatting as they cook their meat on the tabletop grill – until suddenly, it bursts into a massive flame!

"Not yall becoming the korean bbq," one viewer joked.

Luckily, no one was hurt, and the restaurant handled the fiery fiasco like pros, even offering the group a free dessert for the scare.

Check it out:

This first-time Korean BBQ for a group of friends got way too hot to handle!
This first-time Korean BBQ for a group of friends got way too hot to handle!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lesliftt
Viral Video of the Day for October 28, 2025: Toddler has hilarious reaction to dad's scary Halloween mask in Target! Viral Video of the Day for October 28, 2025: Toddler has hilarious reaction to dad's scary Halloween mask in Target!
Viral Video of the Day for October 27, 2025: Family's Halloween transformation wins the internet Viral Video of the Day for October 27, 2025: Family's Halloween transformation wins the internet
Viral Video of the Day for October 26, 2025: Golden retriever tries corn for the first time Viral Video of the Day for October 26, 2025: Golden retriever tries corn for the first time
Viral Video of the Day for October 25, 2025: Birthday girl gets surprised by male a cappella group! Viral Video of the Day for October 25, 2025: Birthday girl gets surprised by male a cappella group!
Viral Video of the Day for October 24, 2025: Grandpa with dementia joins granddaughters in heartfelt song Viral Video of the Day for October 24, 2025: Grandpa with dementia joins granddaughters in heartfelt song
Viral Video of the Day for October 23, 2025: Puppy barks for the first time after seeing herself in the mirror! Viral Video of the Day for October 23, 2025: Puppy barks for the first time after seeing herself in the mirror!
Viral Video of the Day for October 22, 2025: Man befriends octopus in heartwarming encounter Viral Video of the Day for October 22, 2025: Man befriends octopus in heartwarming encounter
Viral Video of the Day for October 21, 2025: Woman rescues terrified husky on busy highway Viral Video of the Day for October 21, 2025: Woman rescues terrified husky on busy highway

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lesliftt

More on Viral Video of the Day: