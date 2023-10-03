Viral Video of the Day for October 3, 2023: Spooky Taylor Swift eras' skeletons take over TikTok!

Taylor Swift fans are going wild over today's Viral Video of the Day , which features a house decorated with skeletons from all of her eras.

A TikTok video posted by user @mags_reverie has gone viral, showing off a house with Taylor Swift skeletons in all of her eras – just in time for Halloween!

The clip shows the house's front porch decorated with skeletons dressed in the pop star's costumes from each of her eras.

The video has over 1.7 million views and 300,000 likes, and thousands of Swifties are inspired to recreate their own Taylor Swift-inspired Halloween decor.

"Does she even realize that she has literally taken over every aspect of our lives?" one viewer hilariously commented on the clip.

Taylor, look what you made fans do: