Viral Video of the Day for October 3, 2024: Instagram stalking goes horrifically wrong!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl finds herself in an embarrassing situation after accidentally liking a post while stalking someone's Instagram page.

The clip features Hope Kalin being hit with the horrifying realization that she just accidentally liked a post she really, really shouldn't have liked!

"I'm gonna throw up!" she panicked, while her friends tried to calm her down.

"oh the panic is REAL," one viewer wrote, while another similarly added, "good thing she stayed calm."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who accidentally liked someone's post on Instagram while she was stalking their page!
