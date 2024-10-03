Viral Video of the Day for October 3, 2024: Instagram stalking goes horrifically wrong!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl finds herself in an embarrassing situation after accidentally liking a post while stalking someone's Instagram page.
Viral Video of the Day
The clip features Hope Kalin being hit with the horrifying realization that she just accidentally liked a post she really, really shouldn't have liked!
"I'm gonna throw up!" she panicked, while her friends tried to calm her down.
"oh the panic is REAL," one viewer wrote, while another similarly added, "good thing she stayed calm."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@landon.kalin