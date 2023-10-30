Viral Video of the Day for October 30, 2023: Farmer-in-training hilariously proves the hustle doesn't stop!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy's hilarious reaction after falling asleep "on the job"!

Viral Video of the Day

The side-splitting video by @zacharybr00ks shows a mother walking up behind her son who is sleeping on a motorized toy tractor.

"You tired?" the mom asks while gently tapping her son.

Without saying a word, the boy wakes up and immediately presses the gas pedal, sending him hilariously "back to work."

"OH SNAP!!! I GOTTA FINISH HARVESTING!!!" one viewer commented.

Another said, "Lil guy ran three farms and a general store in a past life," which isn't hard to believe!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a toddler who had a little too much fun while "working."  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@zacharybr00ks
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@zacharybr00ks

