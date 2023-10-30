Viral Video of the Day for October 30, 2023: Farmer-in-training hilariously proves the hustle doesn't stop!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy's hilarious reaction after falling asleep "on the job"!

The side-splitting video by @zacharybr00ks shows a mother walking up behind her son who is sleeping on a motorized toy tractor.

"You tired?" the mom asks while gently tapping her son.

Without saying a word, the boy wakes up and immediately presses the gas pedal, sending him hilariously "back to work."

"OH SNAP!!! I GOTTA FINISH HARVESTING!!!" one viewer commented.

Another said, "Lil guy ran three farms and a general store in a past life," which isn't hard to believe!

Check it out: