Viral Video of the Day for October 30, 2025: Woman "carjacked" by two adorable stray pups
In today's Viral Video of the Day, two dogs "carjack" a woman's ride – and the internet can't stop smiling.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, a woman named Lina is driving down her street when two adorable pups suddenly run up and hop right into her car.
Clearly caught off guard, Lina says, "What is going on?" as the dogs climb onto the seats like they own the place.
"That's the cutest car jacking I've ever seen," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@misslinaraq