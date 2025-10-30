Viral Video of the Day for October 30, 2025: Woman "carjacked" by two adorable stray pups

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, two dogs "carjack" a woman's ride – and the internet can't stop smiling.

In the clip, a woman named Lina is driving down her street when two adorable pups suddenly run up and hop right into her car.

Clearly caught off guard, Lina says, "What is going on?" as the dogs climb onto the seats like they own the place.

"That's the cutest car jacking I've ever seen," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This woman got "carjacked" by two adorable stray pups!
This woman got "carjacked" by two adorable stray pups!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@misslinaraq
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@misslinaraq

