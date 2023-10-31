Viral Video of the Day for October 31, 2023: Dentist dad gives daughter a fang-tastic Halloween makeover

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dentist dad who has taken TikTok by storm for transforming his daughter's teeth into spooky fangs for Halloween!

Diana Hishmeh, who goes by the username @officialdianahishmeh0, starts the video by showing off her normal teeth. Then her dentist dad gets to work on turning her pearly whites into ferocious fangs!

"POV: Your dad is a dentist and helps make your teeth for Halloween," the video's caption reads.

The clip then shows a before and after shot of her teeth, which have been perfectly shaped into vampire fangs.

With over 11.8 million views and 1.1 million likes, this might just make her dad the most popular dentist out there! One commenter even wrote, "Okay dentists should totally make this a promo for Halloween. I would be a vampire every year."

Check it out - if you dare: