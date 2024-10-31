Viral Video of the Day for October 31, 2024: Kitty goes wild watching "cat rave" on TV

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cat named Tajin was shocked after witnessing a strange meme on the television.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Tajin gazes up at the TV and walks forward to get a closer look.

"Cat brainrot," one viewer commented.

Another joked, "That actually kinda goes kinda hard."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cat that was stunned after seeing a viral "cat rave" video on the TV!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tajin.cat
