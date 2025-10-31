Viral Video of the Day for October 31, 2025: Girl hilariously comforts terrifying Halloween baby doll!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl tries to soothe a rather terrifying baby while doing some Halloween shopping!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the girl holds a Beetlejuice-inspired undead baby doll, which begins to kick its legs and scream after another spooky toy goes off in the store.
"She don't like the scary stuff!" the girl says as she tries to rock the wriggling doll.
"Newborn blindness is real," one TikToker joked.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dlhoodz