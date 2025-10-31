Viral Video of the Day for October 31, 2025: Girl hilariously comforts terrifying Halloween baby doll!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Kelly Christ

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl tries to soothe a rather terrifying baby while doing some Halloween shopping!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the girl holds a Beetlejuice-inspired undead baby doll, which begins to kick its legs and scream after another spooky toy goes off in the store.

"She don't like the scary stuff!" the girl says as she tries to rock the wriggling doll.

"Newborn blindness is real," one TikToker joked.

Check it out:

The girl tried her best to protect the terrifying doll from the "scary stuff."  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dlhoodz
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dlhoodz

