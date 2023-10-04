Viral Video of the Day for October 4, 2023: Toddler freaks out at Target Halloween section!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl bravely ventures into the spooky section at Target with her mom, only to get absolutely freaked out and immediately want to turn around.

The viral TikTok clip by user @desmyoung shows the mom carrying the child into the Halloween aisles at Target.

She looks excited and curious at first, but as they get closer, she freaks out!

Her mom hilariously backs out of the spooky section as the little girl remains horrified at what she saw.

One viewer commented, "I lost it on the first little aHhhh."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows the hilarious reaction of a toddler venturing into Target's Halloween section for the first time.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@desmyoung
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@desmyoung

