Viral Video of the Day for October 4, 2024: Toddler reveals her unusual spooky season dance!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl instantly started feeling the Halloween spirit after an iconic theme song started playing on her TV.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Brian Schwartz turns on the 1978 Halloween movie theme song.

Without stopping to think, she instantly starts dancing, garnering over 164 million views on the platform.

"She found her season! Welcome to the club little lady!" one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl who started dancing hysterically when she heard an iconic Halloween theme song!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl who started dancing hysterically when she heard an iconic Halloween theme song!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brianschwartz53
Viral Video of the Day for October 3, 2024: Instagram stalking goes horrifically wrong! Viral Video of the Day for October 3, 2024: Instagram stalking goes horrifically wrong!
Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2024: Boy remarkably sings Celine Dion's hit song with ease! Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2024: Boy remarkably sings Celine Dion's hit song with ease!
Viral Video of the Day for October 1, 2024: Ostrich terrifies school field trip in hilarious clip! Viral Video of the Day for October 1, 2024: Ostrich terrifies school field trip in hilarious clip!
Viral Video of the Day for September 30, 2024: TikToker "eggs" boyfriend for cheating in revenge fail Viral Video of the Day for September 30, 2024: TikToker "eggs" boyfriend for cheating in revenge fail
Viral Video of the Day for September 29, 2024: Tape-ripping sound makes baby belly-laugh nonstop! Viral Video of the Day for September 29, 2024: Tape-ripping sound makes baby belly-laugh nonstop!
Viral Video of the Day for September 28, 2024: Man's daring pool dive turns into an epic fail! Viral Video of the Day for September 28, 2024: Man's daring pool dive turns into an epic fail!
Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2024: Dog plays recorder like an absolute pro on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2024: Dog plays recorder like an absolute pro on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for September 26, 2024: Woman gets sneezed on in perfectly-timed accident! Viral Video of the Day for September 26, 2024: Woman gets sneezed on in perfectly-timed accident!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brianschwartz53

More on Viral Video of the Day: