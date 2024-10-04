Viral Video of the Day for October 4, 2024: Toddler reveals her unusual spooky season dance!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl instantly started feeling the Halloween spirit after an iconic theme song started playing on her TV.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Brian Schwartz turns on the 1978 Halloween movie theme song.
Without stopping to think, she instantly starts dancing, garnering over 164 million views on the platform.
"She found her season! Welcome to the club little lady!" one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brianschwartz53