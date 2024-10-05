Viral Video of the Day for October 5, 2024: Dog won't listen unless dog sitter is dressed like grandma!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog wouldn't go outside or eat food unless his dog sitter transformed into his owner – her grandmother!

Viral Video of the Day

In the hilarious clip, Rebecca Sullivan walked to the door dressed head-to-toe like her grandma.

The pup instantly followed without a second thought!

"He’s probably thinking why is she so fast now," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog sitter that had to trick her pup into going outside!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog sitter that had to trick her pup into going outside!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@its.that.rebecca.girl
Viral Video of the Day for October 4, 2024: Toddler reveals her unusual spooky season dance! Viral Video of the Day for October 4, 2024: Toddler reveals her unusual spooky season dance!
Viral Video of the Day for October 3, 2024: Instagram stalking goes horrifically wrong! Viral Video of the Day for October 3, 2024: Instagram stalking goes horrifically wrong!
Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2024: Boy remarkably sings Celine Dion's hit song with ease! Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2024: Boy remarkably sings Celine Dion's hit song with ease!
Viral Video of the Day for October 1, 2024: Ostrich terrifies school field trip in hilarious clip! Viral Video of the Day for October 1, 2024: Ostrich terrifies school field trip in hilarious clip!
Viral Video of the Day for September 30, 2024: TikToker "eggs" boyfriend for cheating in revenge fail Viral Video of the Day for September 30, 2024: TikToker "eggs" boyfriend for cheating in revenge fail
Viral Video of the Day for September 29, 2024: Tape-ripping sound makes baby belly-laugh nonstop! Viral Video of the Day for September 29, 2024: Tape-ripping sound makes baby belly-laugh nonstop!
Viral Video of the Day for September 28, 2024: Man's daring pool dive turns into an epic fail! Viral Video of the Day for September 28, 2024: Man's daring pool dive turns into an epic fail!
Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2024: Dog plays recorder like an absolute pro on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2024: Dog plays recorder like an absolute pro on TikTok!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@its.that.rebecca.girl

More on Viral Video of the Day: