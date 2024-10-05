Viral Video of the Day for October 5, 2024: Dog won't listen unless dog sitter is dressed like grandma!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog wouldn't go outside or eat food unless his dog sitter transformed into his owner – her grandmother!
In the hilarious clip, Rebecca Sullivan walked to the door dressed head-to-toe like her grandma.
The pup instantly followed without a second thought!
"He’s probably thinking why is she so fast now," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
