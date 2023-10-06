Viral Video of the Day for October 6, 2023: Watch this dog having the time of his life in a flooded ditch!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog named Tito who hates storms but loves to play in the wet aftermath!

In a clip by @aimeenae, an adorable black and white pup is shown running and jumping through the flooded lawn.

His owner, who filmed the video, said that Tito loves playing in the water, but that he is a bit scared of actual storms.

One viewer commented, "He’s not really a swimmer but he’s an expert splasher!"

Check it out: