Viral Video of the Day for October 6, 2023: Watch this dog having the time of his life in a flooded ditch!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog named Tito who hates storms but loves to play in the wet aftermath!
Viral Video of the Day
In a clip by @aimeenae, an adorable black and white pup is shown running and jumping through the flooded lawn.
His owner, who filmed the video, said that Tito loves playing in the water, but that he is a bit scared of actual storms.
One viewer commented, "He’s not really a swimmer but he’s an expert splasher!"
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2023: Two gorillas make a dash for cover right before rainstorm!
Viral Video of the Day for September 29, 2023: Little boy's hilarious bedtime meltdown goes viral on TikTok
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@aimeenae