Viral Video of the Day for October 6, 2023: Watch this dog having the time of his life in a flooded ditch!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog named Tito who hates storms but loves to play in the wet aftermath!

Viral Video of the Day

In a clip by @aimeenae, an adorable black and white pup is shown running and jumping through the flooded lawn.

His owner, who filmed the video, said that Tito loves playing in the water, but that he is a bit scared of actual storms.

One viewer commented, "He’s not really a swimmer but he’s an expert splasher!"

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a dog named Tito who splashes around in a flooded ditch right after a storm hit!
Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a dog named Tito who splashes around in a flooded ditch right after a storm hit!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@aimeenae

