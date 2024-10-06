Viral Video of the Day for October 6, 2024: Adele restarts song during concert to hear audience sing along!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl on TikTok caught a heartwarming moment that singer Adele shared with fans at the opening night of her Munich residency.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Maria Luisa Restrepo filmed as the Skyfall artist begins singing her hit song, Someone Like You.

However, she stops the band a few minutes later to let the audience belt their hearts out for a second by themselves.

"One day I will go to Adele concert and I just know it will heal me even more," one fan commented.

Check it out:

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@marialuisarestrepoc

