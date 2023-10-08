Viral Video of the Day for October 8, 2023: Dog steals the spotlight on wedding day with adorable hug!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features the moment a newly-wedded couple's pup stole the spotlight on their wedding day!
Viral Video of the Day
A video by @tayandpeeks shows the bride and groom slow dancing on the dance floor when their adorable doggy, who's used to being the center of attention, walks up to them and starts jumping up and down.
The bride and groom laugh and bend down to pet their beloved furry friend.
"Aww I love how you picked him up and made him a part of the slow dance," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tayandpeeks