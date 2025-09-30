Viral Video of the Day for September 30, 2025: High-speed scooter ride ends in brutal curb smash

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Seattle, Washington - In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok user Charlie Bator filmed his buddy Sam's electric scooter ride turn from speedy thrill to instant wipeout.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Sam rockets across a city street on an electric scooter before smashing into the curb and wiping out.

Charlie exclaims, "Sam, what were you thinking?" with the caption confirming: "Sam was in fact not thinking."

Luckily, Sam cracked a smile at the end, proving he was okay.

One viewer joked, "That curb waited its whole life for that moment."

Check it out:

Check out Seattle's wildest scooter fail of the year!
Check out Seattle's wildest scooter fail of the year!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@charlie899_
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@charlie899_

