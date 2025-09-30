Viral Video of the Day for September 30, 2025: High-speed scooter ride ends in brutal curb smash

Seattle, Washington - In today's Viral Video of the Day , TikTok user Charlie Bator filmed his buddy Sam's electric scooter ride turn from speedy thrill to instant wipeout.

In the clip, Sam rockets across a city street on an electric scooter before smashing into the curb and wiping out.

Charlie exclaims, "Sam, what were you thinking?" with the caption confirming: "Sam was in fact not thinking."

Luckily, Sam cracked a smile at the end, proving he was okay.

One viewer joked, "That curb waited its whole life for that moment."

Check it out: