Viral Video of the Day for September 30, 2025: High-speed scooter ride ends in brutal curb smash
Seattle, Washington - In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok user Charlie Bator filmed his buddy Sam's electric scooter ride turn from speedy thrill to instant wipeout.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Sam rockets across a city street on an electric scooter before smashing into the curb and wiping out.
Charlie exclaims, "Sam, what were you thinking?" with the caption confirming: "Sam was in fact not thinking."
Luckily, Sam cracked a smile at the end, proving he was okay.
One viewer joked, "That curb waited its whole life for that moment."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@charlie899_