Viral Video of the Day for October 9, 2023: Girl's infectious laughter goes wild with over 25 million views!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a little girl on TikTok with a laugh so adorable, millions of viewers couldn't help but comment on this minion-to-be.

Viral Video of the Day

In a video by @dready_dad, a girl is seen sitting at a dining table while drinking some juice, all the while bursting out in the most hilarious way imaginable.

The clip garnered over 25 million views with 4.5 million likes.

One viewer commented that if you speed the video up, she sounds exactly like a minion from the movie Despicable Me: "2x she sounds like a minion."

Another wrote, "omg that laugh is worth a million."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl whose laugh is absolutely priceless!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl whose laugh is absolutely priceless!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dready_dad
Viral Video of the Day for October 8, 2023: Dog steals the spotlight on wedding day with adorable hug! Viral Video of the Day for October 8, 2023: Dog steals the spotlight on wedding day with adorable hug!
Viral Video of the Day for October 7, 2023: Dolphin shows off for little girl on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for October 7, 2023: Dolphin shows off for little girl on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for October 6, 2023: Watch this dog having the time of his life in a flooded ditch! Viral Video of the Day for October 6, 2023: Watch this dog having the time of his life in a flooded ditch!
Viral Video of the Day for October 5, 2023: Woman's Spun Chair ride goes hilariously wrong Viral Video of the Day for October 5, 2023: Woman's Spun Chair ride goes hilariously wrong
Viral Video of the Day for October 4, 2023: Toddler freaks out at Target Halloween section! Viral Video of the Day for October 4, 2023: Toddler freaks out at Target Halloween section!
Viral Video of the Day for October 3, 2023: Spooky Taylor Swift eras' skeletons take over TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for October 3, 2023: Spooky Taylor Swift eras' skeletons take over TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2023: Two gorillas make a dash for cover right before rainstorm! Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2023: Two gorillas make a dash for cover right before rainstorm!
Viral Video of the Day for October 1, 2023: Girl screams and dashes away after boyfriend proposes! Viral Video of the Day for October 1, 2023: Girl screams and dashes away after boyfriend proposes!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dready_dad

More on Viral Video of the Day: