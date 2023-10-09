Viral Video of the Day for October 9, 2023: Girl's infectious laughter goes wild with over 25 million views!

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a little girl on TikTok with a laugh so adorable, millions of viewers couldn't help but comment on this minion-to-be.

In a video by @dready_dad, a girl is seen sitting at a dining table while drinking some juice, all the while bursting out in the most hilarious way imaginable.

The clip garnered over 25 million views with 4.5 million likes.

One viewer commented that if you speed the video up, she sounds exactly like a minion from the movie Despicable Me: "2x she sounds like a minion."

Another wrote, "omg that laugh is worth a million."

Check it out: