Viral Video of the Day for October 9, 2024: Man caught on Nest camera getting chased by dog: "Are you okay?"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a resident was left in stitches after witnessing an unusual scene on their property through their Nest camera.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, homeowner Saraya sees a man running for his life, closely followed by a growling dog.

After the man returned, she asked, "Are you okay?" to which he responded, "Me?" before adding, "Yes, ma'am," and giving a thumbs-up.

"He said 'ME' like he wasn’t just the one running for his life," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who was caught narrowly escaping a canine chase on a random woman's house camera.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who was caught narrowly escaping a canine chase on a random woman's house camera.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sarayaofficial99
