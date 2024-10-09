Viral Video of the Day for October 9, 2024: Man caught on Nest camera getting chased by dog: "Are you okay?"

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a resident was left in stitches after witnessing an unusual scene on their property through their Nest camera.

In the clip, homeowner Saraya sees a man running for his life, closely followed by a growling dog.

After the man returned, she asked, "Are you okay?" to which he responded, "Me?" before adding, "Yes, ma'am," and giving a thumbs-up.

"He said 'ME' like he wasn’t just the one running for his life," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

