Viral Video of the Day for September 1, 2023: Grumpy potbelly pig gets wake-up call

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable piggy named Homer who oinks in protest of being woken up out of his pleasant dreams.

Viral Video of the Day

The viral clip posted on @homerthepig's super popular TikTok shows the chunky potbellied pig lying in his own bed, featuring his adorable name plastered above on the wall.

His owner tries to wake him up, but Homer only emits some grumpy snorts, refusing to get out from under his cozy blanket.

The video has captured the hearts of people all over the world, with many relating to the pig's reluctance to leave the bed.

"Where did you get this video of me in the morning??" one viewer wrote.

Check out this sleepy piggy:

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a potbelly pig named Homer that just doesn't want to get out of bed in the mornings!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@homerthepig
More on Viral Video of the Day: