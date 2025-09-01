Viral Video of the Day for September 1, 2025: Chocolate-covered boy has TikTok laughing

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok can't get enough of a toddler named Gabriel enjoying a fudgsicle in the backyard.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Gabriel stands with his face completely smeared in chocolate while his uncles joke in the background, bragging that they "do cool s**t here."

One uncle shouts, "Neckin' it dude!" as they laugh about his fudgsicle-covered face.

Viewers also picked up on the odd audio effect, with one joking, "Why are his uncles speaking from another dimension?"

Check it out:

This little boy is living his best fudgsicle life while his uncles commentate from another dimension!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@makayla.jae_
