Viral Video of the Day for September 1, 2025: Chocolate-covered boy has TikTok laughing

In today's Viral Video of the Day , TikTok can't get enough of a toddler named Gabriel enjoying a fudgsicle in the backyard.

In the clip, Gabriel stands with his face completely smeared in chocolate while his uncles joke in the background, bragging that they "do cool s**t here."

One uncle shouts, "Neckin' it dude!" as they laugh about his fudgsicle-covered face.

Viewers also picked up on the odd audio effect, with one joking, "Why are his uncles speaking from another dimension?"

Check it out: