Viral Video of the Day for September 1, 2025: Chocolate-covered boy has TikTok laughing
In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok can't get enough of a toddler named Gabriel enjoying a fudgsicle in the backyard.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Gabriel stands with his face completely smeared in chocolate while his uncles joke in the background, bragging that they "do cool s**t here."
One uncle shouts, "Neckin' it dude!" as they laugh about his fudgsicle-covered face.
Viewers also picked up on the odd audio effect, with one joking, "Why are his uncles speaking from another dimension?"
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@makayla.jae_