Viral Video of the Day for September 10, 2023: Beagle terrified by balloon has TikTok in tears of laughter
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who has met his nemesis while out on a walk – with hilarious consequences!
Viral Video of the Day
A Spider-Man balloon sounds like a pretty innocuous object – but not for Grappie the beagle, who won't be forgetting this encounter in a hurry.
As the viral video posted to @gappie_the_beagle shows, his owner needs a long time to coax Grappie past the balloon, which is lying on the side of a path in the woods.
Eventually, the poor pooch builds up the courage to run past the strange object, letting out a scream that has over 8 million users on TikTok dying with laughter!
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gappie_the_beagle