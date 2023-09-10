Viral Video of the Day for September 10, 2023: Beagle terrified by balloon has TikTok in tears of laughter

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who has met his nemesis while out on a walk – with hilarious consequences!

Viral Video of the Day

A Spider-Man balloon sounds like a pretty innocuous object – but not for Grappie the beagle, who won't be forgetting this encounter in a hurry.

As the viral video posted to @gappie_the_beagle shows, his owner needs a long time to coax Grappie past the balloon, which is lying on the side of a path in the woods.

Eventually, the poor pooch builds up the courage to run past the strange object, letting out a scream that has over 8 million users on TikTok dying with laughter!

Check out the hilarity:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a dog that got a little too spooked out by a strange object floating in the woods!
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a dog that got a little too spooked out by a strange object floating in the woods!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gappie_the_beagle
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gappie_the_beagle

More on Viral Video of the Day: