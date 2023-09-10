Viral Video of the Day for September 10, 2023: Beagle terrified by balloon has TikTok in tears of laughter

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who has met his nemesis while out on a walk – with hilarious consequences!

A Spider-Man balloon sounds like a pretty innocuous object – but not for Grappie the beagle, who won't be forgetting this encounter in a hurry.

As the viral video posted to @gappie_the_beagle shows, his owner needs a long time to coax Grappie past the balloon, which is lying on the side of a path in the woods.

Eventually, the poor pooch builds up the courage to run past the strange object, letting out a scream that has over 8 million users on TikTok dying with laughter!

Check out the hilarity: