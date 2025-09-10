Viral Video of the Day for September 10, 2025: Alpaca spits perfectly on cue in hilarious TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok safari adventure turned into pure comedy gold when an alpaca showed off its timing skills in the most unexpected way.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, a woman and her friend are on a drive-through safari, happily feeding an alpaca carrots through the car window.

The driver jokingly warns, "If you spit on me, I will lose it," just seconds before the animal launches a perfectly aimed spit right at her.

"He thought it was a request," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This woman told an alpaca not to spit on her... guess what happened next?
This woman told an alpaca not to spit on her... guess what happened next?  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@grizwold1
