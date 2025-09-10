Viral Video of the Day for September 10, 2025: Alpaca spits perfectly on cue in hilarious TikTok

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a TikTok safari adventure turned into pure comedy gold when an alpaca showed off its timing skills in the most unexpected way.

In the clip, a woman and her friend are on a drive-through safari, happily feeding an alpaca carrots through the car window.

The driver jokingly warns, "If you spit on me, I will lose it," just seconds before the animal launches a perfectly aimed spit right at her.

"He thought it was a request," one viewer commented.

Check it out: