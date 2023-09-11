Viral Video of the Day for September 11, 2023: Girl's hilarious attempts to remove grape stuck in nose

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who got an entire grape stuck in her nose, leading to a series of hilarious attempts to remove it.

This girl was having a grape day until she got a grape stuck in her nose!

In the viral clip, posted by TikTok user @imealiyah_grace, the girl tries to blow the grape out a few times without success, making hysterical faces while ultimately admitting defeat along the way.

She then makes one final attempt and is, luckily, able to get the grape out with ease!

The video gained over 38 million views and 3.8 million likes, with thousands of viewers commenting on the hilarity.

"THE WAY IT FLEW OUTTT," one entertained viewer wrote. Another said, "U could’ve just smushed the grape." Do you think that would've worked better?

Watch and ponder for youself: