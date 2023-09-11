Viral Video of the Day for September 11, 2023: Girl's hilarious attempts to remove grape stuck in nose

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who got an entire grape stuck in her nose, leading to a series of hilarious attempts to remove it.

Viral Video of the Day

This girl was having a grape day until she got a grape stuck in her nose!

In the viral clip, posted by TikTok user @imealiyah_grace, the girl tries to blow the grape out a few times without success, making hysterical faces while ultimately admitting defeat along the way.

She then makes one final attempt and is, luckily, able to get the grape out with ease!

The video gained over 38 million views and 3.8 million likes, with thousands of viewers commenting on the hilarity.

"THE WAY IT FLEW OUTTT," one entertained viewer wrote. Another said, "U could’ve just smushed the grape." Do you think that would've worked better?

Watch and ponder for youself:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who got a bulbous fruit stuck up one of her nostrils!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who got a bulbous fruit stuck up one of her nostrils!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@imealiyah_grace
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@imealiyah_grace

More on Viral Video of the Day: