Viral Video of the Day for September 11, 2025: Dog's heartbreaking goodbye to grandma has TikTok in tears

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around.

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Golden Retriever named Wally has an emotional reaction to a short goodbye that's melting hearts across TikTok!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Wally sticks his head out of the car window as his grandma leans in to say goodbye before heading off for the week.

She gives him gentle kisses, but it's Wally's face that steals the show!

With his head resting on the frame, eyes closing slowly, and an expression full of longing, he looks completely devastated to see her go.

Viewers were quick to sympathize with the heartbroken pup, leaving comments like, "this is a CRIME and we are all witnesses," and "he can't even stand to open his eyes and witness this tragedy."

Check it out:

This pup was devastated to see grandma go - even if it's just for a week!
This pup was devastated to see grandma go - even if it's just for a week!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@wally.meets.world
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@wally.meets.world

