Viral Video of the Day for September 12, 2024: Uber driver rear-ends car and gets egged!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl on TikTok's Uber driver rear-ended someone, and had a hilarious response after getting egged!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Kaley Wilson pulls out an egg that she miraculously had and gives it to the driver.
He takes the egg and chucks it out his car window!
"I need to know how you acquired the egg," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kaleywilson3