Viral Video of the Day for September 12, 2024: Uber driver rear-ends car and gets egged!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl on TikTok's Uber driver rear-ended someone, and had a hilarious response after getting egged!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Kaley Wilson pulls out an egg that she miraculously had and gives it to the driver.

He takes the egg and chucks it out his car window!

"I need to know how you acquired the egg," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl whose Uber driver accidentally rear-ended another car, and then got egged!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kaleywilson3

