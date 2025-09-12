Viral Video of the Day for September 12, 2025: Gym-goer rescues dog – his transformation has TikTok in tears!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman leaving the gym noticed a scruffy dog staring at her through the door window and knew she had to help.

In the clip, she takes him home, feeds him chicken, bathes him, and later takes him to the vet, the store for toys, and even the dog park.

She names him Pluto, treats him to a pup cup and spa day, and his tail-wagging transformation has TikTok viewers reaching for the tissues!

One viewer wrote, "oh my god his little face waiting at the door for you. literally meant to be."

"He picked the right owner. Thank you for taking him in. He's gorgeous," another said.

Check it out:

A woman's rescue pup named Pluto went from matted and flea-covered to living his best life – and TikTok can't stop crying!
A woman's rescue pup named Pluto went from matted and flea-covered to living his best life – and TikTok can't stop crying!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pluto_orbits_earth
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pluto_orbits_earth

