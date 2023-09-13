Viral Video of the Day for September 13, 2023: Passenger leaves sassy airline review mid-flight

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a passenger leaving a scathing review for the airline before his flight even had a chance to land!

Viral Video of the Day

TikTok user @goinggonemadd captured a fellow passenger's hilarious eagerness to complain about his experience on a still-ongoing flight!

The clip shows the man typing in feedback on the flight's TV screen.

"You served vegetables that were frozen solid. You also interrupted my movie twice to ask me to take a survey."

Honesty is the best policy, right?

Thousands of viewers wrote comments praising the passenger for his brutal sincerity.

"And that's on quality feedback," one wrote, while another said: "This might be a perfect TikTok, no notes 11/10."

Prepare for some turbulence:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who was unknowingly captured writing a dashingly-honest (and hilarious) review on being served some frozen veggies and interrupted multiple times from watching his movie.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who was unknowingly captured writing a dashingly-honest (and hilarious) review on being served some frozen veggies and interrupted multiple times from watching his movie.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@goinggonemadd
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@goinggonemadd

