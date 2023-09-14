Viral Video of the Day for September 14, 2023: Olivia Rodrigo makes one fan's dream come true in NYC!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features the amazing moment when Olivia Rodrigo made one fan's day, month, and probably year!

Viral Video of the Day

Olivia Rodrigo's concert performance at The Today Show on September 8 was undeniably lit, but one fan got more out of it than most.

While singing along to Rodrigo's hit song, get him back!, lucky fan @bellaa.perez10 started recording, which Olivia noticed almost immediately.

As the TikTok video shows, the good 4 u sensation approached the fan, gently took their hand, and got inches away from the phone while serenading into it.

One commenter wrote, "how does it feel to live my dream?" Another said: "SHE HELD UR HAND, this is so cute."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features Olivia Rodrigo performing a concert at The Today Show in NYC, which led one lucky fan to get their dreams and wishes fulfilled!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features Olivia Rodrigo performing a concert at The Today Show in NYC, which led one lucky fan to get their dreams and wishes fulfilled!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bellaa.perez10
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bellaa.perez10

