Viral Video of the Day for September 14, 2023: Olivia Rodrigo makes one fan's dream come true in NYC!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features the amazing moment when Olivia Rodrigo made one fan's day, month, and probably year!

Olivia Rodrigo's concert performance at The Today Show on September 8 was undeniably lit, but one fan got more out of it than most.

While singing along to Rodrigo's hit song, get him back!, lucky fan @bellaa.perez10 started recording, which Olivia noticed almost immediately.

As the TikTok video shows, the good 4 u sensation approached the fan, gently took their hand, and got inches away from the phone while serenading into it.

One commenter wrote, "how does it feel to live my dream?" Another said: "SHE HELD UR HAND, this is so cute."

Check it out:

