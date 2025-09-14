Viral Video of the Day for September 14, 2025: Baby has intense reaction to seeing a cat for first time

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a TikTok clip is taking the internet by storm thanks to one baby girl's over-the-top first encounter with a cat .

In the clip, the little one is being held by her mom outside when a cat suddenly strolls into view.

Her face immediately turns bright red, her eyes widen, and she makes a hilariously dramatic expression that looks like pure disbelief.

Commenters couldn't get enough of the baby's reaction, with one viewer joking, "Was she a dog in her past life?"

Another added, "her first experience of cuteness aggression."

Check it out: