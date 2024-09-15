Viral Video of the Day for September 15, 2024: Dog and tortoise become backyard bestie!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog and a tortoise were caught having an adorable friendship moment while they were out in the backyard together.
In the clip, the tortoise walks around the yard's edge while his doggy best friend follows his every move.
"tortoise can't out run his slightly clingy friend," one viewer commented.
At least he tried!
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thesleepyweenie