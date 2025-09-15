Viral Video of the Day for September 15, 2025: Pug caught on camera barking and honking the car horn
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one pug took over the driver's seat of a car and showed off some serious (and hilarious) road rage skills.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Deana Rose films her pug Dexter Morgan sitting proudly behind the wheel, slamming both paws on the horn over and over again.
The nonstop honking makes it look like he's scolding everyone in traffic.
"Road rage is getting out of control," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@deanarose5