Viral Video of the Day for September 16, 2024: Man rescues abandoned puppies from hurricane!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a Good Samaritans rescues five abandoned puppies abandoned on a dirt road in Georgia at the worst possible time.

The clip shows TikToker Ron stumbling across five adorable puppies who have been heartlessly left to fend for themselves in the middle of nowhere – just as a hurricane is on its way.

Ron scoops each one up, puts them in the back of his truck, and takes them home for a warm bath, some shelter, and lots of love.

"I don't know you. You don't know me. But I absolutely love you for this!" one viewer said.

Afterward, he took them all home for a nice bath and some yummy food!

