Viral Video of the Day for September 16, 2024: Man rescues abandoned puppies from hurricane!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Good Samaritans rescues five abandoned puppies abandoned on a dirt road in Georgia at the worst possible time.

Viral Video of the Day

The clip shows TikToker Ron stumbling across five adorable puppies who have been heartlessly left to fend for themselves in the middle of nowhere – just as a hurricane is on its way.

Ron scoops each one up, puts them in the back of his truck, and takes them home for a warm bath, some shelter, and lots of love.

"I don't know you. You don't know me. But I absolutely love you for this!" one viewer said.

Afterward, he took them all home for a nice bath and some yummy food!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who saved five abandoned puppies left on a dead-end road!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who saved five abandoned puppies left on a dead-end road!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ronosf
