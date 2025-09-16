Viral Video of the Day for September 16, 2025: Chaos caught in living room as cats cause milk spill

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok users are getting a hilarious glimpse into what happens when cats and milk collide - and how a loyal dog can swoop in as the ultimate cleanup crew.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, a woman is sitting casually in her living room, enjoying food at her coffee table.

Suddenly, chaos erupts as one of her cats leaps across the table, narrowly missing her plate.

Almost instantly, another cat darts the opposite way, sending her cup of milk flying and spilling everywhere.

Luckily, her loyal dog – who had been quietly lounging beside her – jumps into action, licking the spilled milk right off the floor.

"Clean up crew wasted no time," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This lady's cats caused absolute chaos in her living room - but her dog swooped in as the clean-up crew!
This lady's cats caused absolute chaos in her living room - but her dog swooped in as the clean-up crew!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@callemimonstruo
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@callemimonstruo

