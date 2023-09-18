Viral Video of the Day for September 18, 2023: Steve Irwin's son gets kisses from cutest animal in the world

Beerwah, Australia - Today's Viral Video of the Day features the late Steve Irwin's son, Robert Irwin, showing off a new fluffy creature at Australia Zoo, and viewers can't get over how adorable the furball is!

Irwin posted a viral video of himself receiving kisses from an adorable marsupial called a Quokka at Australia Zoo.

"I love your little T-rex arms," Irwin tells the adorable creature as it licks away at the zookeeper's nose.

Fun fact: Quokkas are widely considered to be the cutest animal in the world!

One enchanted viewer wrote, "I've never heard of a quokka. I've never seen a quokka. I can no longer live without a quokka. I'll take 9."

Check it out: