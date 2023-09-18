Viral Video of the Day for September 18, 2023: Steve Irwin's son gets kisses from cutest animal in the world

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Beerwah, Australia - Today's Viral Video of the Day features the late Steve Irwin's son, Robert Irwin, showing off a new fluffy creature at Australia Zoo, and viewers can't get over how adorable the furball is!

Viral Video of the Day

Irwin posted a viral video of himself receiving kisses from an adorable marsupial called a Quokka at Australia Zoo.

"I love your little T-rex arms," Irwin tells the adorable creature as it licks away at the zookeeper's nose.

Fun fact: Quokkas are widely considered to be the cutest animal in the world!

One enchanted viewer wrote, "I've never heard of a quokka. I've never seen a quokka. I can no longer live without a quokka. I'll take 9."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a friendly new addition to the Australia Zoo, presented by none other than Steve Irwin's son, Robert on TikTok!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@robertirwin

