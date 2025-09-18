Viral Video of the Day for September 18, 2025: Toddler's ice cream fail has mom crying with laughter

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a toddler barges in on her mom while holding an empty wrapper and asking for more ice cream – but there's already chocolate all over her face!

In the clip, mom Thais Flanders tells her daughter that she doesn't need any more ice cream.

The little girl then spots herself in the phone camera and bursts out laughing at the chocolate evidence smeared across her face, which sends both of them into uncontrollable giggles.

One viewer joked, "Results just came back from the lab. It was just her lip kit. Def not ice cream. My client is innocent."

This little girl thought she had her mom fooled, until she saw her own reflection!
