Viral Video of the Day for September 19, 2024: Dad caught taking playtime a little "too seriously"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom captures her husband having playtime with their daughter. But who was having more fun – the dad or the daughter? You be the judge!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Hannah Brie's husband "pulls over" his daughter in a pink toy car, dressed in a full cop uniform with a ginormous mustache.

But his expressions and comical accent are what really steal the show!

"I think he was definitely having more fun than her," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dad who got a little too invested when it came to playtime with his daughter!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dad who got a little too invested when it came to playtime with his daughter!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thehannahbrie
Viral Video of the Day for September 18, 2024: Toddler and dog show off hilarious way of greeting Viral Video of the Day for September 18, 2024: Toddler and dog show off hilarious way of greeting
Viral Video of the Day for September 17, 2024: Toddler has unexpected reaction to wasabi-flavored peas! Viral Video of the Day for September 17, 2024: Toddler has unexpected reaction to wasabi-flavored peas!
Viral Video of the Day for September 16, 2024: Man rescues abandoned puppies from hurricane! Viral Video of the Day for September 16, 2024: Man rescues abandoned puppies from hurricane!
Viral Video of the Day for September 15, 2024: Dog and tortoise become backyard besties! Viral Video of the Day for September 15, 2024: Dog and tortoise become backyard besties!
Viral Video of the Day for September 14, 2024: Baby tries Taco Bell's Baja Blast for first time ever and loves it! Viral Video of the Day for September 14, 2024: Baby tries Taco Bell's Baja Blast for first time ever and loves it!
Viral Video of the Day for September 13, 2024: Owners catch dog's funny response to Trump vs. Harris debate! Viral Video of the Day for September 13, 2024: Owners catch dog's funny response to Trump vs. Harris debate!
Viral Video of the Day for September 12, 2024: Uber driver rear-ends car and gets egged! Viral Video of the Day for September 12, 2024: Uber driver rear-ends car and gets egged!
Viral Video of the Day for September 11, 2024: Girl roomies try to see who runs the fastest in hilarious clip! Viral Video of the Day for September 11, 2024: Girl roomies try to see who runs the fastest in hilarious clip!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thehannahbrie

More on Viral Video of the Day: