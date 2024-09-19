Viral Video of the Day for September 19, 2024: Dad caught taking playtime a little "too seriously"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom captures her husband having playtime with their daughter. But who was having more fun – the dad or the daughter? You be the judge!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Hannah Brie's husband "pulls over" his daughter in a pink toy car, dressed in a full cop uniform with a ginormous mustache.
But his expressions and comical accent are what really steal the show!
"I think he was definitely having more fun than her," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thehannahbrie