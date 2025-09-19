Viral Video of the Day for September 19, 2025: Pug is heartbroken after seeing favorite toy online

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a sweet pug named Little Pretzel is stealing hearts on TikTok after reacting to her mom buying her favorite toy that recently broke.

In the clip, Little Pretzel stares at the computer screen, which shows her favorite green Gumby toy.

She then starts whimpering and inching closer with the saddest puppy eyes imaginable.

One viewer joked, "Take it OUT of the computer!! She knows you can!!"

Check it out: