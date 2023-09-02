Viral Video of the Day for September 2, 2023: Dog pops a squat in funny ocean mishap
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog getting knocked over by a ginormous wave while trying to drop a deuce in the ocean.
Viral Video of the Day
Poseidon's kiss?
In a viral video by @boss_laydii, a dog can be seen walking into the ocean with his back to the camera.
He stops and squats down, apparently ready to poop. But a large wave suddenly crashes over him, knocking him over and hilariously sending him running back to shore.
"The ocean said 'not today,'" one viewer comically commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@boss_laydii