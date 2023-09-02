Viral Video of the Day for September 2, 2023: Dog pops a squat in funny ocean mishap

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog getting knocked over by a ginormous wave while trying to drop a deuce in the ocean.

Viral Video of the Day

Poseidon's kiss?

In a viral video by @boss_laydii, a dog can be seen walking into the ocean with his back to the camera.

He stops and squats down, apparently ready to poop. But a large wave suddenly crashes over him, knocking him over and hilariously sending him running back to shore.

"The ocean said 'not today,'" one viewer comically commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup who tried to use the bathroom in the ocean, which doesn't end up going too well!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup who tried to use the bathroom in the ocean, which doesn't end up going too well!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@boss_laydii
Viral Video of the Day for September 1, 2023: Grumpy potbelly pig gets wake-up call Viral Video of the Day for September 1, 2023: Grumpy potbelly pig gets wake-up call
Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2023: Giant snake slithering across roof has TikTok shook Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2023: Giant snake slithering across roof has TikTok shook
Viral Video of the Day for August 30, 2023: Puppy painter Promise is the latest internet sensation! Viral Video of the Day for August 30, 2023: Puppy painter Promise is the latest internet sensation!
Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2023: Dressed up cat moonwalks like a smooth operator! Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2023: Dressed up cat moonwalks like a smooth operator!
Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2023: Adorable toddler makes every word sound hilarious! Viral Video of the Day for August 28, 2023: Adorable toddler makes every word sound hilarious!
Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2023: Girl takes injured bee under her wing! Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2023: Girl takes injured bee under her wing!
Viral Video of the Day for August 26, 2023: Adele fan's dream comes true! Viral Video of the Day for August 26, 2023: Adele fan's dream comes true!
Viral Video of the Day for August 25, 2023: Hyperactive husband gets the zoomies! Viral Video of the Day for August 25, 2023: Hyperactive husband gets the zoomies!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@boss_laydii

More on Viral Video of the Day: