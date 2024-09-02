Viral Video of the Day for September 2, 2024: Besties literally hop on over to each other's houses!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pair of best friends show TikTok viewers the hilarious way that they skip on over to each other's homes.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, one of the girls walks out of her front door and takes a short walk to the side to then jump on a tiny trampoline over to her friends.
"The literal meaning of 'a hop skip and a jump away,'" one viewer commented.
The video's caption reads, "Best $17 ever spent."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for September 1, 2024: Man surprises girlfriend with dream dog after hard day at work
Viral Video of the Day for August 31, 2024: Boy cuts swimming pool open – and gets thrown through fence!
Viral Video of the Day for August 29, 2024: Dog left shell-shocked after seeing the moon in the daytime!
Viral Video of the Day for August 27, 2024: Man shocks girlfriend with paw-some surprise while proposing!
Viral Video of the Day for August 26, 2024: Man learns new language to propose to girlfriend: "SO CUTE"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@goil69