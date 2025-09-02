Viral Video of the Day for September 2, 2025: Dachshund's hilarious pre-race "screams" win over TikTok

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dachshund named Jack showed that his bark is just as powerful as his bite – or in this case, his sprint!

In the clip, Jack's owner holds him at the starting line of a dachshund race, but patience clearly isn't his strong suit.

The little pup is absolutely screaming with excitement, letting out noises somewhere between a howl, a bark, and a shriek that had viewers doubled over with laughter.

The second he's released, Jack rockets down the track and crosses the finish line, taking home the victory – and the internet's heart.

"This was never a game for him," one viewer joked.



Check it out: