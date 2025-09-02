Viral Video of the Day for September 2, 2025: Dachshund's hilarious pre-race "screams" win over TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dachshund named Jack showed that his bark is just as powerful as his bite – or in this case, his sprint!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Jack's owner holds him at the starting line of a dachshund race, but patience clearly isn't his strong suit.

The little pup is absolutely screaming with excitement, letting out noises somewhere between a howl, a bark, and a shriek that had viewers doubled over with laughter.

The second he's released, Jack rockets down the track and crosses the finish line, taking home the victory – and the internet's heart.

"This was never a game for him," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This dachshund wasn't just ready to race – he was screaming for it!
This dachshund wasn't just ready to race – he was screaming for it!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@paigephills
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@paigephills

