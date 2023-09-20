Viral Video of the Day for September 20, 2023: Construction workers stretch their stuff!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of construction workers doing the funniest aerobics session you've ever seen!
Viral Video of the Day
The clip by @scarterh begins with a shot of the workers from afar, as they stand in a circle and do some stretching exercises.
What makes it all even funnier is the sped-up footage set to music from Spongebob Squarepants.
"Humans are too cute," reads the caption and a lot of TikTok users agreed.
One viewer even had to comment, "i'm crying tears of joy help this is so cute."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for September 18, 2023: Steve Irwin's son gets kisses from cutest animal in the world
Viral Video of the Day for September 16, 2023: Twin goats go viral on TikTok after getting stuck together!
Viral Video of the Day for September 14, 2023: Olivia Rodrigo makes one fan's dream come true in NYC!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@scarterh