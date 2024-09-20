Viral Video of the Day for September 20, 2024: Puppy caught making friends with wild deer outside!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a girl recorded the adorable moment when her puppy stumbled across a wild deer in their backyard.

In the clip, Claire Ella's pup River nervously stands close to the deer and tries to approach it without scaring it off.

The deer doesn't move, but that doesn't stop River from wanting to play!

"Looks like the beginning of a Disney movie," one viewer commented.

