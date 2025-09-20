Viral Video of the Day for September 20, 2025: Tiny pup proves she's the cutest guard dog around
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one tiny dog shows that while she may not strike fear into the hearts of intruders, she's guaranteed to steal yours!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Ellie the dog stands perfectly still as House Tour by Sabrina Carpenter plays.
The caption reads: "Ellie if anyone ever breaks into the house."
Instead of acting tough, her big eyes and ears sticking out to the side make her look irresistibly cute – and hilariously unthreatening.
"I just know her forehead is so soft and smells heavenly," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kellyphamilton