Viral Video of the Day for September 20, 2025: Tiny pup proves she's the cutest guard dog around

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one tiny dog shows that while she may not strike fear into the hearts of intruders, she's guaranteed to steal yours!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Ellie the dog stands perfectly still as House Tour by Sabrina Carpenter plays.

The caption reads: "Ellie if anyone ever breaks into the house."

Instead of acting tough, her big eyes and ears sticking out to the side make her look irresistibly cute – and hilariously unthreatening.

"I just know her forehead is so soft and smells heavenly," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This tiny pup is more likely to melt hearts than scare off intruders!
This tiny pup is more likely to melt hearts than scare off intruders!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kellyphamilton

