Viral Video of the Day for September 21, 2023: Adorable Scottish toddler's grocery list to mom melts hearts on TikTok

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an absolutely adorable toddler with the sweetest Scottish accent, and her grocery list requests to her mom have taken TikTok by storm!

If you had the chance to pick your grocery list, would you?

Well, in the clip by @ivythescotthistoddler, a little Scottish girl, who could easily pass as Merida from Brave's mini-me with her fiery spirit, confidently asks her mom for some very important things.

With her charming accent and hilarious faces, she says she wants the "garlic mayo at aldi and sausages for the caravan."

Millions of viewers gushed over the cuteness, with one comedically writing, "I've never thought about how Scottish babies exist."

Check it out: