Viral Video of the Day for September 21, 2025: Rubie the dancing dog just can't stop grooving

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog named Rubie is winning hearts on TikTok with her hilarious dance routine.
In the clip, Rubie wiggles her butt, whips her head, and wags her tail – all in perfect sync with a remix of Hey Ya! by Outkast.
"I can’t get enough of her head whipping," one viewer commented.
Another commented, "this is what i pay my phone bill for lmao."
