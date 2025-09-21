Viral Video of the Day for September 21, 2025: Rubie the dancing dog just can't stop grooving

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around.

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog named Rubie is winning hearts on TikTok with her hilarious dance routine.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Rubie wiggles her butt, whips her head, and wags her tail – all in perfect sync with a remix of Hey Ya! by Outkast.

"I can’t get enough of her head whipping," one viewer commented.

Another commented, "this is what i pay my phone bill for lmao."

Check it out:

This dog named Rubie has been shaking her way into TikTok fame!
This dog named Rubie has been shaking her way into TikTok fame!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dingie.wingy

