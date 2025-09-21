Viral Video of the Day for September 21, 2025: Rubie the dancing dog just can't stop grooving

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dog named Rubie is winning hearts on TikTok with her hilarious dance routine.

In the clip, Rubie wiggles her butt, whips her head, and wags her tail – all in perfect sync with a remix of Hey Ya! by Outkast.

"I can’t get enough of her head whipping," one viewer commented.

Another commented, "this is what i pay my phone bill for lmao."

Check it out: