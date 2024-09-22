Viral Video of the Day for September 22, 2024: Woman can't believe what guests left behind at her Airbnb!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Texas-based Airbnb owner shared the hilariously random things that got left behind by guests.
Viral Video of the Day
In the bizarre video, Sofia Kaiser showed heaps of perfectly good uneaten food abandoned at her house – including a few full bottles of vodka.
Other leftovers include electronics, business cards, receipts, and even a cowboy hat from Hooters!
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sopapilla89k