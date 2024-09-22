Viral Video of the Day for September 22, 2024: Woman can't believe what guests left behind at her Airbnb!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere, Steffi Feldman

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Texas-based Airbnb owner shared the hilariously random things that got left behind by guests.

Viral Video of the Day

In the bizarre video, Sofia Kaiser showed heaps of perfectly good uneaten food abandoned at her house – including a few full bottles of vodka.

Other leftovers include electronics, business cards, receipts, and even a cowboy hat from Hooters!

Check it out:

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Texas-based Airbnb owner shared the hilariously random things that got left behind by guests.
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Texas-based Airbnb owner shared the hilariously random things that got left behind by guests.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sopapilla89k
Viral Video of the Day for September 21, 2024: Tired mama cat steals treats for her babies: "Sick of feeding" Viral Video of the Day for September 21, 2024: Tired mama cat steals treats for her babies: "Sick of feeding"
Viral Video of the Day for September 20, 2024: Puppy caught making friends with wild deer outside! Viral Video of the Day for September 20, 2024: Puppy caught making friends with wild deer outside!
Viral Video of the Day for September 19, 2024: Dad caught taking playtime a little "too seriously" Viral Video of the Day for September 19, 2024: Dad caught taking playtime a little "too seriously"
Viral Video of the Day for September 18, 2024: Toddler and dog show off hilarious way of greeting Viral Video of the Day for September 18, 2024: Toddler and dog show off hilarious way of greeting
Viral Video of the Day for September 17, 2024: Toddler has unexpected reaction to wasabi-flavored peas! Viral Video of the Day for September 17, 2024: Toddler has unexpected reaction to wasabi-flavored peas!
Viral Video of the Day for September 16, 2024: Man rescues abandoned puppies from hurricane! Viral Video of the Day for September 16, 2024: Man rescues abandoned puppies from hurricane!
Viral Video of the Day for September 15, 2024: Dog and tortoise become backyard besties! Viral Video of the Day for September 15, 2024: Dog and tortoise become backyard besties!
Viral Video of the Day for September 14, 2024: Baby tries Taco Bell's Baja Blast for first time ever and loves it! Viral Video of the Day for September 14, 2024: Baby tries Taco Bell's Baja Blast for first time ever and loves it!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sopapilla89k

More on Viral Video of the Day: