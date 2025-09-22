Viral Video of the Day for September 22, 2025: Monkey hilariously crashes couple's honeymoon!

Mexico - In today's Viral Video of the Day , one honeymooning couple in Mexico got way more than they bargained for when a curious monkey crashed their balcony hangout.

In the clip, a wild monkey stumbles onto the hotel balcony from the hallway and jumps directly onto bride Livy.

Then, it starts pulling on her hair and surprises her with a quick hug, causing her to burst into uncontrollable laughter.

One viewer commented, "She was so torn between terror and joy."

Check it out: