Viral Video of the Day for September 22, 2025: Monkey hilariously crashes couple's honeymoon!

Mexico - In today's Viral Video of the Day, one honeymooning couple in Mexico got way more than they bargained for when a curious monkey crashed their balcony hangout.

In the clip, a wild monkey stumbles onto the hotel balcony from the hallway and jumps directly onto bride Livy.

Then, it starts pulling on her hair and surprises her with a quick hug, causing her to burst into uncontrollable laughter.

One viewer commented, "She was so torn between terror and joy."

This wild monkey crashed a couple's honeymoon in Mexico - and even gave the bride a hug!
This wild monkey crashed a couple's honeymoon in Mexico - and even gave the bride a hug!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@pizza4lyfex0
