Viral Video of the Day for September 23, 2024: Wife disguises herself as lamp to see if husband notices!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a wife throws on an ultimate disguise to try and fool her husband. But how does he react?
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Sammy throws on a black morph suit, holds two battery-powered lampshades that light up and waits for her husband to get home behind their couch.
"the *closes door* *pause* *several seconds of silence* *WHEEZE* is killing me," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sammyblizzzz